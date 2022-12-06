Life › Life

Cameroon : Yoko City Gets New Shining Face

Published on 06.12.2022 at 11h24 by JDC

One of the town of the Mbam and Kim division has been transformed thanks to a just inaugurated road project. The work was handed over on December 2.

 

1 km of a new constructed road network, car parks for heavy goods vehicles, an eco-tourism site, and a bridge are, among other things, the infrastructure that gives a new face to the town of Yoko in the Mbam and Kim division.

These works, delivered on December 2, 2022, are the result of the development of National Road 15 (Batchenga-Ntui-Lena-Tibati-Ngatt). It includes the construction of the road that leads to the chiefdom of Yoko on a line of nearly one kilometer. A road that connects the chiefdom to the urban network of the city.

Next to it, there is a tourist center with a panoramic view of greenery, landscaped embankments, and mountains.

Receiving the works, the Mayor of the city of Yoko promised to play the role of police regarding the maintenance and protection of these infrastructures to enhance the investments made within this context.

 

