Cameroon: Yong Sports Academy’s team manager murdered in Bamenda

The death has been announced of the team manager of Yong Sports Academy of Bamenda YOSA, Alphonse Ndifon Akwa.

According to a statement from the club, he was brutally murdered by unidentified gunmen at his neighbourhood in Old town, Bamenda, restive North West region of Cameroon Sunday December 20.

Other unconfirmed sources say he was at a drinking spot in Old town with some friends when the men stormed the place and openly shut him to death.

The owner of the drinking spot who happens to be a friend to the late YOSA team manager is said to have been abducted.

The late Alphonse Ndifon Akwa has been with Yong Sports Academy since its creation.