Cameroon: YOSA head coach kidnapped by suspected Ambazonia fighters

The head coach of Yong Sports Academy of Bamenda Emmanuel Ndoumbe Bosso has been kidnapped kidnapped by suspected armed separatists in Bamenda, sources confirmed.

Sources say he was picked up on Tuesday morning in Bamenda alongside his vehicle and taken to an unknown destination by his kidnappers who are reportedly demanding 10 million Francs CFA as ransom.

Security forces have launched a search operation to rescue Ndoumbe Bosso who is well known to the local public in Bamenda where he has been coach of YOSA for eight years now.

He is the only coach to have won the Cup of Cameroon trophy with the team.