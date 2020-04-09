Cameroon: Young engineers launch App to stem COVID-19 spread

A group of young engineers in Douala, Littoral region of Cameroon have created an online application known as Corona track to enable people acquire medical information on their health concerning the COVID-19 pandemic so as to reduce rate of contamination.

According to its founders, Corona track provides a platform where doctors and persons suspecting Coronavirus symptoms could discuss together without necessarily physically meeting.

In the process, the doctors could detect if the persons are COVID-19 free or not and if yes track them and provide medical assistance.

Apart from that, the application the engineers say gives the possibility to people who desire to remain in anonymity to subscribe with nicknames that doctors will use to follow them up with.

The developers disclosed they have begun working with a team of medical experts at the Douala Laquintinie Hospital for the tracking system to be done twenty-four on twenty-four and have invited other doctors to contact them for the application to be effective.

Though it has already been launched, Corona track will be made available on Google Play Store in the days ahead.