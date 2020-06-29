Some youth associations are on the field to sensitise the population in rural and urban areas on the preventive measures in the fight against the COVID-19.

The embarked on the field after they were challenged to be the first line of barrier against the COVID-19 by respecting the preventive measures put in place by government in the fight against the pandemic as well as sensitizing their peers.

The challenge was put to them by the Minister of Youth and Civic Education, Mounouna Foutsou recently in Yaounde while handing anti COVID-19 kits and sensitization materials to several youth organization.

Among the structures to benefit from the donations were operational units of the Ministry of Youth and Civic Education, mobile urban and rural animation teams, Emapur, community mediators, the National Youth Council as well as the National Agency for Civic and Participatory Development.

They have all been urged to go into the nooks and crannies in their various localities and sensitise their peers on adopting civic behaviours in order to avoid the spread of the virus.

The Minister of Youth and Civic Education Mounouna Foutsou said the donation is a continuation of actions taken to sensitise young Cameroonians, a campaign he said has also been extended to schools and other government ministries.

Receiving the donations, the Regional Delegate of Youth and Civic Education for the Centre Region, Eric Akono Bessala reassured they will be distributed to the targeted communities. The same commitment was taken by the President of the Cameroon Youth Council, Fadimatou Iyawa who equally used the opportunity to outline the activities they have been carrying out to stop the spread of the virus.