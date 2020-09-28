Cameroon: ‘Youth Connekt’ platform to provide two million jobs-Gov’t

The youth connect platform created by government to provide opportunities to young Cameroonians will soon go operational, stakeholders involved in setting up the initiative have said.

This follows an evaluation meeting last weekend in Yaounde between the Minister of Youth and Civic Education, Monouna Foutsou, the United Nations Development Programme, the ambassador of the initiative Françoise Puene, the National Youth Council and the firm charged with setting up the platform.

Created in December 2019, the Youth Connekt initiative was handed to a consultancy firm, Business Intelligence Integration to set up the digital platform which will connect close to 2 million young Cameroonians to several opportunities.

The evaluation meeting presented an opportunity for the firm charged with setting up the platform to present all the digital components and how they function much to the satisfaction of all stakeholders present.

However, they equally made several proposals and recommendations for the platform to be improved upon before the final presentation of the work in the weeks ahead.

“The Youth Connexkt is a vision of the Head of State to see youth connected to several job opportunities. The platform will provide answers to issues related to moral and civic rearmament, entrepreneurship, socio-economic integration etc… And today, we are fortunate to have, thanks to the ambassador of Youth Connekt, Ms. Françoise Puene, this tool which in the coming days will be set up as promised,” the Minister of Youth and Civic Education Mounouna Foutsou said.

On her part, the Ambassador of the initiative, Françoise Puene aka Mami Nyanga who offered about FCFA 100 million expressed delight that the digital platform has finally taken shape and promised to accompany the initiative to its logical success.