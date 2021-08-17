Cameroon: Youth explore avenues to create job opportunities

Gory images of African youth perishing in the desert while trying to cross to Europe, others drowning in the sea for the same purpose have flooded the social media in recent days.

Despite these gory images, some youth still take the risk of embarking on the same path even abandoning the bird in hand they have.

It is within this back drop that the Cameroon Youth Forum brought together youth from various parts of the country to discuss ways of empowering themselves.

Held in Maroua under the theme “the impact of Covid-19 on young people in Cameroon,” the forum created a space for exchange and dialogue between the youth as they proposed various solutions to the problems they face.

“Every youth today dreams of integrating the public service but the spaces are limited. Some only dream of travelling abroad at all costs,” said the Coordinator of the Zanu Network, which is the main structure organizing the event.

Opening the event, the Minister of Youth and Civic Education, Mounouna Foutsou encouraged the youths to be proactive while presenting a series of opportunities offered by the government to empower youth.

He outlined a series of strategies to maximize the role of youth in Cameroon by looking at them as a solution and not a problem.

He then praised the initiative of such a platform which allows young people to come together in order to find concerted solutions to the problems they encounter.

Other partners at the event like Camnafaw through its regional coordinator, Haoua, placed their focus on the sexual health and life style of the youth which is a vital aspect in their success.

The ceremony ended with a solemn commitment made by the young people regarding the fight against hate speech and the consolidation of harmonious living together.