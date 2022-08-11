Cameroon-Youth Football: Clubs Meets FECAFOOT’s Requirements

The Cameroonian football federation recently invited the national championship teams to set up, among other things, youth teams and futsal teams.

The new conditions of the Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT) sounded too demanding for several Cameroonian clubs. This is the opinion that several football analysts have supported. On the other hand, others considered it realistic and feasible. These FECAFOOT points are, among others,

The club’s statutes

The rules of the club

The club’s disciplinary code;

The club’s entry form

The club logo

Commitment to a U15 and U17 team in youth football;

Engagement of a team in Beach Soccer or Futsal;

The minutes of the general meeting held at the end of the 2021/2022 sports season in which a representative of FECAFOOT took part;

The composition of the office or steering committee indicates the names and addresses of the members. Committee members must be adults;

A form showing the traditional first and second club colors;

The statutes of the company incorporated within the club;

The agreement between the association and the Company;

A receipt for payment of the competition entry fee;

A royalty payment receipt for at least sixteen licenses;

A certificate of account and bank statement;

The estimated budget for the coming season;

The financial statement of the previous season was certified by a chartered accountant;

A plan indicating the location of the head office, with a functional telephone line and an electronic address (email) specific to the club and signed by the President of the Regional League or a member of the FECAFOOT Executive Committee of the region concerned;

A layout plan of the training ground and signed by the President of the Regional League or a member of the FECAFOOT Executive Committee of the region concerned;

Have a head coach and assistant coaches trained and holding diplomas issued by FECAFOOT or their equivalent;

The contract binding the Administrative Secretary or the General Manager to the club;

The contract binding the physiotherapist to the club;

A certificate of subscription to sports liability insurance for players and coaches under contract.

Faced with this, some clubs in the national championship, namely Coton Sport de Garoua and Colombe Sportive du Dja and Lobo, have launched recruitment phases for the young team’s clubs. The Garoua team recently announced a recruitment tournament in Ngaoundéré, Garoua, and Maroua for young people wishing to join the club. Selection test matches are scheduled in these three cities in the northern part of Cameroon.

This is also the case with La Colombe but rather in the region of South Cameroon. The team is involved in setting up the Colombe Sportive Youth Academy with U15, U17, and U20 teams. To do this, recruitment tests for both the men’s and women’s teams are scheduled for September 2022 in Sangmelima.

On the other hand, other clubs are already preparing for the new season. But they do not report possible recruitment of players for the youth team. This is the case of Union Sportif de Douala. The green and white club of the economic capital is organizing on September 20 at the Camrail St Eloi stadium in Douala a selection match for players wishing to join the Douala Sports Union.

However, Fécafoot has hinted that only clubs that have met its requirements will be able to participate in the championship. A good listener lines up.