Cameroon: Youth Parliament opens in Yaounde

The 2019 edition of the Youth Partliament today opened in Yaounde as part of activities to mark the Youth Day which will be celebrated on February 11.

180 youths between 20 and 35 years drawn from the 58 divisions of the ten regions of Cameroon are meeting at the National Assembly in Ngoa Ekelle where they will be addressing ways of engaging youths for a better society.

This year’s event is holding under the theme “Development of Entrepreneurship and Youth Employment Opportunities”.

“The theme of this year’s edition of the Youth Parliament is a call for authorities to support the youths in their socioeconomic and professional insertion into the society,” the Minister of Youths and Civic Education Mounouna Foutsou said as he addressed the junior parliaments in the presence of Members of Government.

He also called on the young parliamentarians to seek ways to develop civic and responsible behaviours amongst their peers as well as help them understand the basic functioning of parliamentary institutions.

The 2019 Youth Parliament session is to offer to the youths the opportunity to corrective measure for the participation in the socio-political life and to the nation’s development in the specific domain of entrepreneurship and the opportunities thereof.