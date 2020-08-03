Cameroon: Youth urge gov’t to create more employment opportunities

The National Youth Council has urged the government of Cameroon to help the youth of Cameroon by creating more employment opportunities through availableprograms.

The President of the National Youth Council Fadimatou Iyawa was speaking recently in Yaounde as her bureau was received in audience by the Minister of Public Service and Administrative Reforms, Joseph Le.

The MNational Youth Council equally hailed Joseph Le for the innovations which have simplified the registration process for public service exams.

Earlier this year, the Ministry of Public Service and Administrative Reforms, set up an online platform where users can immediately register for exams without going through the long lines that used to be observed at the various registration centres in the past.

Few months into the new experience, the National Youth Council which has been on the ground sensitizing youth on the platform, praised the Minister for the reform which it described as ground-breaking.

The President of the National Youth Council, Fadimatou Iyawa led a group of Youth to exchange with Minister Joseph Le on the innovation as well as various opportunities available for the youth.

Receiving his guests on Thursday, July 30, Minister Joseph Le urged them to be ambassadors of the Ministry of Public Service and Administrative Reforms to other young Cameroonians to enable them understand the functioning of the institution.

Recently, unscrupulous persons published a fake communiqué announcing a special recruitment into the Ministry of Public Service which was immediately debunked by the Ministry.

Minister Joseph Le urged the Members of the National Youth Council to help guard fellow youth against falling prey to such persons.

“For the moment, the only means to get into the Public Service are the numerous competitive exams which I recently made public, with the authorization of the Prime Minister, Head of Government,” Minister Joseph Le warned.

The President of the National Youth Council, Fadimatou Iyawa on her part praised the efforts by government to provide employment opportunities to the youth through the numerous programs and pledged the Council’s continuous support to accompany government in its drive to empower the youth.