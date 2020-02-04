Cameroon: Youth urged to take advantage of decentralisation opportunities

Youth from the ten Regions of Cameroon have pledged to support the government’s drive to accelerate decentralisation in order to promote local governance.

The youth took the commitment on Monday, January 3 at the launch of the Youth Village at the Yaounde Multipurpose Sports Complex.

The village that opened last Saturday was launched on Monday by the Minister of Youth and Civic Education Mounouna Foutsou who called on them to take advantage of the opportunities offered by decentralisation to promote local development in their various municipalities.

« I am very delighted because in just few minutes, I have lived what we normally experience in a typical Cameroonian village. I am impressed with the socio economic, socio cultural and educative activities I have seen here today, »the Minister of Youth and Civic Education Mounouna Foutsou said while officially opening the village.

« It is necessary for us to consolidate peace in order to achieve all the brialliant projects that I have seen here today. I call on all the youth across the country to visit the various youth villages in order to tdiscover the youth connect project and the opportunities it offer, »he added.

The Youth Village that will run for 11 days is part of activities marking the Youth Day which will be celebrated this year under the theme ; ‘Youth, peace, Decentralisation and participation in local governance for a new cameroon’.

The Youth village provides an avenue for the young Cameroonians to display their creativity and craft such as locally made drones, fabrics, bracelets, sandals as well as other items for decoration.