Cameroon: Youths in restive NW region call for effective back to school

The Cameroon National Youth Council of Bamenda III has joined its voice to that of the government to call for an effective back to school come September 2019 in the Bamenda III Sub-Division, the North West and South West regions of Cameroon as a whole.

In a release signed today by the Vice President of the Bamenda III Sub-Divisional branch of the CNYC, Chenwi Reuben, the organisation calls on the government and secessionists to take into consideration the fundamental right to education and allow the children go to school this academic year.

Acknowledging the increase in delinquency rate and other social ills amongst kids of school going ages, the association “calls on all belligerents to treat school resumption as a matter of urgency given that it’s not just a fundamental human right but has a sacred role in societal development…”

In the release, the Association equally urges young people to shun hate speech, violence, drug abuse and “be more than ever before agents of peace and community development.”

While condemning the continuous attacks on schools, hospitals, public infrastructures and the population in general, the association reiterates that inclusive dialogue remains the major way out in resolving the ongoing crisis.

Since the beginning of the crisis in late 2016, studies have been on a halt in most parts of the North West and South West regions of Cameroon.