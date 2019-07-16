Cameroon: Youths pledge to promote peace, living together in their localities

Over 500 young men and women drawn from across the 10 regions of Cameroon have made the pledge to promote peace and living together in their different localities.

They were speaking yesterday during the official launching ceremony of the 11th edition of the Cameroon Youths Forum in Mbalmayo, in the Nyong and So’o, Centre region of the country.

Conscious of the socio-political challenges faced by the country, the youths took the commitment to be ambassadors of peace, patriotism, love and National integration in their different localities.

Presiding at the ceremony was the Minister of youths and civic education Mounouna Foutsou who invited the youths to make use of the opportunities presented to them by the government through the Ministry of Youth and civic education to become responsible future leaders.