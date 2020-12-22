Cameroon: Zacheus Bakoma Elango voted President of SW Regional Council

Zacheus Bakoma Elango is the pioneer President of the Regional Assembly in the South West region of Cameroon.

The retired civil administrator was elected this Tuesday during the inaugural session as of right for the election of executive bureau members of the South West Regional Assembly which took place at the Buea Council chambers.

Zacheus Bakoma will be assisted by Dr Chief Atem Ebako and other bureau members including Gobina Mokoko Simon, Commissioner for Economic Development, Takang Walters as Commissioner for education, sports and cultural development and Chief Foto Felix and Limunga Becky as secretaries.

In line with the provisions of the law, the Vice President, Dr Chief Atem Ebako who represents traditional rulers will head the House of Chiefs in the region.

The session to elect executive bureau in other regions is unfolding under the chair of the eldest members of regional councils assisted by the youngest.