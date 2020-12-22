› Politics

Happening now

Cameroon: Zacheus Bakoma Elango voted President of SW Regional Council

Published on 22.12.2020 at 16h33 by journal du Cameroun

(c) copyright

Zacheus Bakoma Elango is the pioneer President of the Regional Assembly in the South West region of Cameroon.

The retired civil administrator was elected this Tuesday during the inaugural session as of right for the election of executive bureau members of the South West Regional Assembly which took place at the Buea Council chambers.

Zacheus Bakoma will be assisted by Dr Chief Atem Ebako and other bureau members including Gobina Mokoko Simon, Commissioner for Economic Development, Takang Walters as Commissioner for education, sports and cultural development and Chief Foto Felix and Limunga Becky as secretaries.

In line with the provisions of the law, the Vice President, Dr Chief Atem Ebako who represents traditional rulers will head the House of Chiefs in the region.

The session to elect executive bureau in other regions is unfolding under the chair of the eldest members of regional councils assisted by the youngest.

Tags : | | |


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top