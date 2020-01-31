Cameroon:100 Youth trained, receive funds to boost projects

Over one hundred young Cameroonians drawn from the ten Regions of the country have been trained on various ways of developing their managerial and entrepreneurial skills, in order to create enterprises for wealth creation.

They were trained during a five-day workshop that rounded off in Yaounde at the weekend and falls in line with the Head of State’s Special Support Programme for the employment of young graduates.

The 100 youth who came along with various projects, were preselected from a list of 1947 files that were retained out of the 2400 applicants to the programme.

Opening the workshop on Wednesday, January 29 in Yaounde, the Secretary General at the Ministry of Higher Education, and representative of the Minister of State, Minister of Higher Education, praised the young Cameroonians for their creativity and committment and urged them to use the lessons learnt in order to be better entrepreneurs in the nearest future.

The 100 young Cameroonians were drilled on setting up projects as well as a consistent follow up and management in order to produce better results.

A group of youth with feasible projects at the end of the training were retained to receive funding to help them push ahead with their projects while the others will be accompanied by experts put at their disposal to help them fine tune their projects for future funding.

The youths left Yaounde satisfied as they expresed their gratitude to the Head of State for setting up such an initiative that will go a long way to help them create jobs for themselves and largely reduce poverty.