Cameroon:11 detained Kamto supporters acquited by court

At least eleven detained supporters of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement have been acquitted of charges by the Court of First Instance in Yaounde.

They were acquitted on Monday March 11 out of th 37 accused persons who appeared before the court while 26 of them were found guilty by the court.

Their lawyers have since pleaded for a reduced sentence as the case was adjourned for sentencing while those acquitted will be released in the days ahead.

Monday’s hearing came after lawyers of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement held a press conference on Friday March 8 to present the general detention conditions of the over 200 supporters of the party detained in Kondengui.