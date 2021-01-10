Cameroon:119 corpses abandoned at Yaounde Central Hospital

At least 119 corpses have been abandoned at the Yaounde Central Hospital, the Director of the health facility has said.

According to a communiqué signed on January 5, Dr Joseph Fouda said the corpses have been abandoned for months at the morgue of the hospital making it possible for other users to have access.

He said many persons have not been able to preserve the mortal remains of their family members at the morgue because of bodies that have been lying there before for months.

Thus in the communiqué, the Director of the Yaounde Central Hospital listed 119 persons, 33 among them identified and the rest unknown, including a child.

Most of these corpses he said were either deposited by the police, the Yaounde Emergency Centre, Camrail, Councils, gendarmeries and sometimes by individuals.

Most of the corpses were deposited between March 10, 2017 and September 29, 2020, the communiqué adds.