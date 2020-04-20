Cameroon:13 new laboratories authorised to conduct Coronavirus tests

The screening of persons in the operation to fight against the COVID-19 will be intensified in the days ahead with the authorization of thirteen new laboratories across the country, authorities of the Ministry of Public Health have said.

These laboratories add to the Centre Pasteur centres in Yaounde and Garoua as well as the Laquintinie Hospital in Douala, making a total of 15 centres available nationwide to carry out the screening exercise.

In total, the laboratories are spread in eight of the ten regions of the country with six found in the Centre Region, two each in the Littoral and South West Regions and the Adamawa, West, Far North, East and North West Regions having one each.

The Minister of Public Health, Dr Malachie Manaouda said these laboratories will carry out the screening exercise progressively with activities coordinated by the Centre Pasteur in Yaounde.

The centres will all be equipped will the testing kits in the days ahead as a mass testing campaign is envisaged across the country.

On the other hand, the specialized centres to handle COVID-19 patients are all taking shape with works rounding off and patients set to be moved in.

At the Yaounde Military stadium, all is almost set to receive the patients with the tents completely erected and the beds available to welcome all the patients.

“Development in progress of the Yaoundé military stadium as one of the Specialized Centers for the care of COVID-19 patients, instructed by the Head of State,” the Minister of Public Health, Dr Malachie Manaouda reassured.