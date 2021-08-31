Cameroon:17 young leaders complete Mandela Washington Fellowship

At least 17 young Cameroonian leaders have successfully completed their study experience at this year’s Mandela Washington Fellowship.

To that effect, the US Embassy, in partnership with the Mandela Washington Fellowship Alumni Association, held a closing ceremony last Thursday, August 26 to congratulate them and hand their end-of-course certificates.

Handing their certificates signed by the U.S President, Joe Biden and the U.S Secretary of State AnthonyBlinken, the Chargé d’Affaires a.i. at the US Embassy, Mary Daschbach congratulated the fellows for going through the programme which is aimed at propelling them for more professional and economic success.

“We support young leaders in Cameroon to help prepare them for professional and economic success…we are proud of our fellows who are engaging in meaningful advocacy and civic engagement, exemplary public management, and creative business and entrepreneurship activities,” Mary Daschbach said.

This year, fellows attended courses at their assigned universities online due to the prevailing health crisis but successfully went through the six-week exercise and are now looking forward to intercultural exchange phase of the fellowship.

Claudia Nsono, one of the fellows who studied online for six weeks at the University of Rutgers University said the training has helped empower her to continue her social work through her foundation, Nsononation which provides sex workers with alternative income sources and reduce the prevalence of HIV/AIDS and other STDs. She added that she hopes to use her new networks to find more sustainable solutions to help women who are involved in sex work.

Funded by the U.S. Department of State, the Mandela Washington Fellowship for Young African Leaders is the flagship program of the Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI).

According to the US Embassy, about 130 Cameroonians have participated in the Mandela Washington Fellowship since it was created in 2010 while an additional 400 others have attended Regional Leadership Center sessions in Dakar, Accra, or online.