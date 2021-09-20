Cameroon:2021 Interpools kick off in Bafoussam, Limbe

The 2021 edition of the National Interpools kicked off in Limbe and Bafoussam over the weekend with ten teams vying for the three available tickets for the Elite II.

The tournament was launched at the Limbe Ngeme Annex stadium with Les Amis FC coming from behind to defeat the representative of the Littoral Region, EFBC by two goals to one.

In the second encounter of the day, the representative of the Centre Region, Lausanne FC defeated Kohi FC of Maroua from the Far North by two goals to zero in front of an almost-full stadium.

On Sunday, it was the turn of Group B to get into action at the Fotso Victor stadium in Bandjoun with Gazelle FA of Garoua defeating CPS of Bertoua two goals to zero. It was by the same scoreline that Bafut Rangers overcame Rizière of Tonga in the Group C game still played in Bandjoun.