Cameroon:2021’s first baby born in Yaounde

One of the first baby to be born in 2021 and the first in Cameroon was born in the first minutes of the New Year in Yaounde.

Named Emmanuel, the baby was born safely just four minutes into the New Year at the Centre for social animation and Health (CASS) of Nkoldongo, Yaounde. They were put under observation for a few hours before family members and friends could visit them to welcome the baby.

The mother had arrived the centre the previous day in the evening as she entered into labour but the health workers safely saw her through the process until the delivery of her baby.

“I want to specially thank the Director of the centre as well as all the doctors and nurses who took care of me since I arrived here. I feel very strong and I am happy and thank God Almighty that my baby is finally here,” the baby’s mother said after delivery.

On the other hand, the Director of the Centre for social animation and Health (CASS) of Nkoldongo, Yaounde, Paul Clémentine Elandi was delighted his centre had the privilege to receive one of the first babies of the year around the world and in the country. He added that the baby was in all good shape and health and was just a matter of formality for the mother to be discharged to go home and join her family in celebrations.