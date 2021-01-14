The Rector of the University of Yaounde II-Soa, Professor Adolphe Minkoa he has ordered for the recruitment of 28 additional security agents to add to those recently recruited.

The decision was taken on January 5 during a crisis meeting held with representatives of disgruntled campus police who calimed to have been sacked by the institution.

Thus during last week’s meeting, the administration of the institution gave the floor to the disgruntled former security agents before presenting to them the legal arguments which led the administration to make a healthy decision in accordance with the law.

According to the Rector, those on strike are not permanent workers of the university but rather temporary agents who he said are not governed by the labour code.

Thus, each year, on the basis of a call for applications, the university recruits security guards for a period of one year, renewable three times, he said.

The commission in charge of recruiting campus security officers for the period from January 1 to December 31, 2021 was held on December 28 and significantly reduced the number of security officers, from 129 to 82 elements, giving priority to new candidates. This sparked outcry and protest from those who were not retained who have since been calling for their reintegration.

At the end of a three-hour crisis meeting, the rector decided to recruit 28 additional agents from among the striker agent for a total of 110 campus police.

However, the Minister of State, Minister of Higher Education, Professor Jacques Fame Ndongo has urged authorities of the University of Yaounde II-Soa to seek urgent solutions to disgruntled security agents who were recently sacked.

In a recent letter addressed to the Rector of the institution, the Minister of State, Minister of Higher Education called for urgent dialogue in order to find a common ground.

His order came after reportedly receiving the security agents, who were 104 in number, last week as they came to channel their complain in order to get a favourable response.

The workers have complained among others, the absence of an employment contract, their non-registration at the National Social Insurance Fund, a deduction of 12.95% in their monthly salaries which they claim is not paid to the CNPS by the financial and accounting services of the University of Yaoundé II.