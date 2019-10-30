Cameroon:42 corpses retrieved after Bafoussam landslide, Gov’t says

At least 42 corpses have been retrieved following the landslide that occured in Bafoussam late on Monday night, the government of Cameroon has said.

The Minister of Territorial Administration, Paul Atanga Nji and the Minister of Housing and Urban development Celestine Ketcha Courtes arrived Bafoussam on Tuesday evening where they held an evaluation meeting.

At the end of the meeting, the Minister of Territorial Administration revealed 42 bodies have so far been retrieved. Of the registered deaths were 6 men,10 women, 11 boys and 15 girls between the ages of 6 and 15 years.

Meanwhile eight survivors have been transported to various health facilities in Bafoussam where they will be treated free of charge, the Ministers said.