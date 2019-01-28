Cameroon:About 200 house raazed in fresh Boko Haram attacks in F/N region

About 200 houses were at the weekend razed by suspected Boko Haram terrorist fighters in the Far North region in one of their latest attacks, local sources have confirmed.

Sources say the assailants attacked the localities of Tofou 1 and Gossi in the Mokolo subdivision, Mayo Tsanaga division of the Far North region leaving enormous damages.

In addition to houses burnt by fighters of the terrorist group, two schools were burnt down, a health centre destroyed as well as food stufff destroyed.

The attacks occurred in the locality at a time when villagers have been gradually returning to the villages after similar attacks had sent them away.

Local sources say this latest attack could scare them and force them to take refuge in neighbouring villlages as was the case in the past