Cameroon:Acciedent in Mutengene leaves one dead

Published on 27.09.2021 at 14h15 by JournalduCameroun

At least one person has died and several others injured in Mutengene, Fako Division, South West Region of Cameroon after a road accident.

The accident occured in the erly hours of Monday, September 27 when a 19-seater passenger bus collided with a heavy duty truck.

According to eyewitness account, the driver of the 19-seater bus that was coming from Buea, lost control and hit the trucked that was parked at the road side.

Several occupants sustained fractured hands and legs as all those injured were transported to nearby health facilities for medical attention.

