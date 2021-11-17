A campaign to create more awareness on hearing impairments and diseases linked to audition has rounded off in some hospitals in the nation’s capital, Yaounde.

The campaign carried out by the Association for the Fight against Hearing Impairments kicked off their campaign last week at the Efoulan District Hospital last week where the President of the association and other members carried out vast educative talk on the disease.

The association held talks with patients at the hospital to listen to their plight as well as took down the difficulties faced by specialists in the domain. They equally headed to the Yaounde Teaching Hospital where they took down notes from specialists on their challenges in properly providing care to patients.

After going through the various hospitals, members of this association then rounded off their campaign last weekend with a visit to the Ministry of Public Health where they presented their grievances as well as advocacy for the promotion and survival of the association.

Among the issues raised during discussions were the limited access to hospitals and appropriate health care by patients. They also expressed the need to properly equip health workers and empower surgical teams with appropriate trainings as well as assistance to support families in distress.

After listening to them, the Minister of Public Health, Dr Malachie Manaouda offered assurances that these concerns will be properly looked into and well addressed. With more than 200 families awaiting surgery for their cases, the Minister of Public Health acknowledged the issue is gradually becoming a public health concern in Cameroon which needs to be tackled in all firmness. He thus promised total support to the association’s future activities in order to keep the population aware of the dangers of the disease.