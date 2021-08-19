Cameroon:AFCON host Mimi Fawaz apologises after ‘Mosquito’ remark

The co-host of the draw of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations which took place in Yaounde last Tuesday, August 17, has apologised for her “mosquito” comment which provoked a social media storm in Cameroon.

Mimi Fawaz, sports presenter at the BBC, ran the show last Tuesday at the Yaounde Conference Centre alongside Leonard Chatelain.

However, in the wake of the draw, a tweet from the presenter emerged in which she “jokingly” said she was fighting with a mosquito in her hotel room.

“I cannot believe I am playing hide and seek with a mosquito in my hotel room in Cameroon. The big bugger got my friend earlier and now whenever I turn my bedlight off, it later swings by close. Doesn’t know I have come prepared with tablets,” Mimi Fawaz twitted.

However, her joke didn’t go down well with several Cameroonians who took to social media to express their displeasure forcing her to apologise for what she called a “self deprecation”.

“My remark about the mosquito in my hotel room in Cameroon was self-deprecation and I had no intention of offending anyone. Apologies for any offence this may have caused. I had no intention of doing so,” she twitted.