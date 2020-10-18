Cameroon:African intl film festival postponed

The Second edition of international festival of African and afro descendants’ film that was expected to hold this month in Paris, France has been postponed to December.

The festival which brings together talented film makers across the continent and beyond was supposed to hold from October 21-24 but has been pushed to December 9-13 due to new anti COVID-19 measures put in place by the French government.

“… the (French) government has imposed new guidelines in the fight against COVID-19. Your health being our priority, it’s a duty to respect these measures in order to help slow down the pandemic… the organizing committee and its partners have found it useful to postpone the International African and Afro-descendant Film Festival,” the organizers said in a statement addressed to participants.

The festival which is still finding its feet held its first edition on October 31, 2019 in Paris and set the stage for the celebration of African artistic works.

This festival was created in a regional and international context marked by a real need to promote quality African and Afro-descendant films, able to enrich the local and global film industry in general.

The 2nd edition to be held at the Lincoln – Champs Elysées cinema will feature: 20 films (feature films, short fiction films and high quality documentaries) – 2 conferences – debates – fashion show with actors and actresses as models – traditional music – and every day, there will be the Masters of African cuisine who will project taste the best African dishes.