African Union preps own measure of corruption

The African Union Advisory Board Against Corruption (AUABC), an agency of the African Union, is preparing an index tool which will be used to gauge the level of corruption and counter measures on the continent going forward, an official of the advisory body has said.

Charity Hanene Nchimunya, Executive Secretary of AUABC told JournalduCameroun on Thursday in Nairobi – Kenya, that the African Anti-Corruption Measurement will be ready for use by the end of 2023 as a consultant – University of Dodoma – has been working closely with a designated team of AUABC officials on the project.

“Member states have had an issue with current indices, specifically the Corruption Perception Index that Transparency International does and thus one to see a situation that we come up with our own home-grown [index] that fits to the realities in as far as the fight against corruption is concerned,” Nchimunya said.

The executive secretary said there have been worries from member states of the AU over current indices or measures that are available but do not speak to the context of the African Union member states. She noted that AUABC has been given the task to come up with a veritable index to measure corruption and other related offenses.

Nchimunya was speaking on the sidelines of a three-day media engagement workshop which brought together journalists from across Africa to the Kenyan capital, September 27-29, 2022.

The workshop aimed to strengthen the capacity of media practitioners and engage them in raising awareness about the African Union Convention on Preventing and Combatting Corruption (AUCPCC).

According to AUABC officials, media practitioners have the power to raise public awareness about the effects of corruption which robes the continent of about 150 billion US dollars each year.

Besides reporting on suspected cases of corruption and sensitization to prevent graft, journalists on the continent have been urged to hold governments to high standards in as far as the fight against corruption is concerned.