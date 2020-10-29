Cameroon:Amadou Djali among finalists of prestigious literary award

Cameroonian feminist and writer Djali Amadou Amal has been retained among four finalists for the third edition of the Prix Goncourt in France.

She was retained on Tuesday, October 27 after the jury of the literary prize met by videoconference to decide on the finalists.

Her book, Les impatientes was retained alongside L’anomalie of Hevrvé Le Tellier, L’histographe du Royaume of Mael Renouard and Thésée, sa nouvelle vie of Camille de Toledo.

The winner of the prestigious literary award will be announced on November in Paris, France.

Amadou Djali who presents the plight of women in her book was recently received by the Minister of Arts and Culture who congratulated her for her feat as the only African to make the cut at the prestigious French literary award.

Last week, she travelled back home to the North Region where she has been coaching and inspiring young women on how to forge with their careers.