The newly appointed Cameroonian Ambassador to Ethiopia has promised to worked diligently and fly the nation’s flag high when he takes his seat in Addis Ababa in the weeks ahead.

He was speaking in Buea at the weekend during a civic reception accorded him by the indigenes and residents of Great Soppo as well as the population of the Fako Division.

Held at the Baptist High School field in Great Soppo, the occasion started with an ecimenical service presided over by the Reverend Genty Ndeley who thanked God for appointing the right person at the right place.

On his part, Churchill Monono thanked the population of Fako Division for the overwhelming support and promised to put all his efforts at the service of the nation.

As a sign of gratitude to the population of Fako Division, he announced the creation of two prizes; the Ambassador Ewumbue prize for History for Secondary and High school students in Fako Division and that of International Communication in the University of Buea.