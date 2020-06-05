Cameroon:Ambazonia fighters kill gendarmerie commander in Njikwa

A commander of the gendarmerie brigade in Njikwa, Momo division in the North West Region of Cameroon has been killed by suspected Ambazonia separatist fighters, sources have said.

Commander Tim Francis was ambushed on Friday, June 5 as he was on patrol with his team around the market, sources say.

He was killed as he stepped aside from a snack bar around the market to ease himself, with the assaialants shooting him before making way with his AK 47 gun, a military source said.

The situation caused commotion and confusion in the market as residents started fleing for their safety, fearing the unknown.