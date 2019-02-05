Cameroon:Ambazonia fighters kill one on ghost town day in Buea

At least one person was killed and another injured in Buea, South West region of Cameroon on Monday by suspected armed separatist fighters, sources have confirmed.

Sources say armed men stormed the Molyko neighbourhood in Buea ordering the few businesses that opened to shut down before openng fire on two young men and took to their heels.

One of the young men immediately gave up the ghost while the other was rushed to the Emergency unit of the Buea Regional Hospital where he is receiving treatment.

A taxi was equally shattered by the armed men despite respecting the ghost town imposed on the city. The incident occured just hours after armed men attacked the residence of the Regional Delegate of Secondary Education, setting her vehicle ablaze.