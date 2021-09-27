Politics › security

Cameroon:Ambazonia fighters kill soldier in Ndu

Published on 27.09.2021 at 15h01 by JournalduCameroun

Soldiers battling Ambazonia fighters in Ndop

A soldier was killed last weekend in Ndu, Donga Mantung Division in the North West Region following clashes between armed separatist fighters and defence and security forces.

According to sources, clashes started in the early hours of Sunday, September 26 around the Njinko Baptist Church before it escalated to other parts of the locality notably the Total filling station and the Ndu park.

The clashes forced residents to remain indoor the whole morning and only to discover the body of a soldier lying around the Njinko Baptist Church.

The locality got up on Monday morning to a “ghost town” following the events of the previous day.

