Politics › security

Cameroon:Ambazonia fighters set Oku in flames

Published on 23.08.2021 at 14h44 by JournalduCameroun

Several structures in the locality of Oku, Bui Division in the North West Region went up in flames early Monday, August 23.

According to sources on the ground, armed separatist fighters stormed the locality early mornig setting fire on several structures, including the main market and some administrative buildings.

The armed separatist fighters reportedly carried the act to “punish” the population for disrespecting the regular Monday sit-at-home (ghost town) operation that has been ongoing in the Anglophone regions for the past four years, sources add.

Several material damages were recorded but no life was lost as the armed men left promising to come back if the population continues disrespecting the order.

 

