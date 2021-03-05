A separatist kingpin operating in Bui Division, North West Region of Cameroon, has been neutralised by elements of the Rapid Intervention Batallion, BIR.

‘General Asan’ was neutralised alongside eleven other armed fighters during an eight-day military operation to weed off separatist hideouts in Bui Division.

During the operation, several weapons and amunition were recovered from the separatists, Colonel Matiang Charles Alain, commander of the 51st motorized infantry brigade said, adding that several injured separatists escaped into the bushes.

Describing the mission, he said it started on February 23 and enabled them to dismantle camps in Verkovi, Tatum, Yelum and Nkor which he said had a camp that trained fighters.

Hailing the ravery of the soldiers, the Commander of the 5th Joint military region, Brigadier General Nka Valere stressed the operation must continue to ensure separatists are completely wiped off the Division to ensure a return of peace.