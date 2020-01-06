Cameroon:’Ambazonia General’ killed by peers in SW Region

A separatist kingpin in the South West Region has reportedly been killed by his peers, sources say.

‘General Divine’ of Marumba Botunda in Meme Division, South West Region of Cameroon was reportedly killed by his peers who accused him of commiting atrocities in the community.

Sources say ‘General Divine’ moved around with some of ‘his boys’ terrorising the population and extorting money from them. He had been cautioned several times by his peers before they finally decided to ‘wipe him off’, a source said.

‘General Divine’ was a notorious armed fighter in Meme who reportedly recruited other Ambazonia ‘generals’ like the late General Ivo, Generals Ekeku and Goddy.