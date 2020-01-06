Politics › security

Cameroon:’Ambazonia General’ killed by peers in SW Region

Published on 06.01.2020 at 14h09 by JournalduCameroun

A separatist kingpin in the South West Region has reportedly been killed by his peers, sources say.

‘General Divine’ of Marumba Botunda in Meme Division, South West Region of Cameroon was reportedly killed by his peers who accused him of commiting atrocities in the community.

Sources say ‘General Divine’ moved around with some of ‘his boys’ terrorising the population and extorting money from them. He had been cautioned several times by his peers before they finally decided to ‘wipe him off’, a source said.

‘General Divine’ was a notorious armed fighter in Meme who reportedly recruited other Ambazonia ‘generals’ like the late General Ivo, Generals Ekeku and Goddy.

