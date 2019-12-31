Cameroon:Ambazonia leader delivers end of year message

The leader of one of the Ambazonia interim government factions Dr. Samuel Sako has addressed Ambazonians on the eve of new year.

In his end of year message to Ambazonians, Dr. Samuel Sako promised his followers that he will never abandon them.

He insisted that the ‘struggle’ for freedom will intensify and that there will be no elections in the North West and South West Regions of Cameroon, termed Ambazonia.

He extended his gratitudes to ared fighters in the North West and outh West Regions as he said the new year will be a crucial one for what he termed the ‘never again’ generation.

He also confirmed Dr Abongwa Harrison as the Vice President of his faction of the Ambazonia interim government.