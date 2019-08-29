Cameroon:Ambazonia leaders appeal life sentence

The ten detained leaders of the Ambazonia separatist movement have entered a motion to appeal the life sentence slammed on them by the Yaounde Military Tribunal.

Their lawyers have confirmed they filed a petition to the military tribunal on Thursday which was acknowledged by the court.

The lawyers have been notified with a certificate of appeal and now have 15 days to file their memorandum of appeal to the Appeal Court of the Centre region.

The head of the communications and media team of the lawyers Barrister Amungwa Nicodemus said they would be notified by Monday with the conditions of appeal which include payment of Five Millions francs CFA for production of Records of Proceedings.

The Ambazonia leader Julius Ayuk Tabe and nine of his fellow detainees were slammed a life sentence by the Yaounde military tribunal two weeks ago and ordered to pay over 250 billion Francs CFA as damages.