Cameroon:Ambazonia leaders finally set to show proof of nationality in court

The ten separatist leaders arrested and extradited from Nigeria over a year ago are set to appear before the Yaounde Military tribunal where their case resumes today.

The separatist leaders are expected to show proof of their nationality after they rejectted their Cameroonian nationality in the previous hearings.

In the last hearing, the separatist leaders all insisted they were citizens of the former British Southern Cameroons now referred to as Ambazonia which sparked a nationality debate in court.

With the court unable to prove the contrary, the presiding magistrate Col. Mem Michel adjourned the case for the defense counsel to show proof of nationality.

The prosecution who claims the separatist leaders are Cameroonians is also expected to produce all documents to relating to their nationality.

It is only after this that the judge can rule before the case opens properly or sent to a civil court as requested by the defense counsel.