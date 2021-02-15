Politics › security

Happening now

Cameroon:Ambazonia separatists accused of killing three traditional rulers in restive SW region

Published on 15.02.2021 at 23h11 by JournalduCameroun

At least three traditional rulers were reportedly killed by Ambazonia separatist fighters on January 13 in Lebialem, South West Region of Cameroon, sources say.

The community of Essoh Attah in Lebialem, South West Region of Cameroon got up in shock on Sunday morning to find the lifeless bodies of three traditional chiefs who had been shot and killed the previous night.

According to Minister Paul Tasong, elite of Lebialem Division, a group of Ambazonia separatists led by kingpin, Field Marshal stormed the village on Saturday night, pulling the chiefs from their houses and shooting them to death at the market square before dumping their bodies beside a river.

The separatists accused the chiefs of refusing to hand over proceeds from the sale of cocoa for the 2020-2021 season, Minister Tasong said, adding that the seapartists also accused the chiefs of organising schools in the community.




