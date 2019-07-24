Amnesty International has urged Cameroonian authorities to refrain from using force against prisoners and open an investigation into the use of firearms and live ammunition during the recent protests by prisoners in Kondengui.

A protest by prisoners in the facility on Monday led to the destruction of properties in the prison as well as injured prisoners as security forces fired several times in the air to disperse the protesters.

“Authorities in Cameroon must refrain from using excessive force against prisoners, and independently and effectively investigate the use of firearms and live ammunition reported during yesterday’s riot,”Marie-Evelyne Petrus Barry, Amnesty International West and Central Africa Director said.

“Prison conditions are absolutely dire in Kondengui, an overcrowded prison where many prisoners are waiting to be brought before a judge. Until this situation is remedied there is a real risk of further violence.

“Authorities should work to improve the grim conditions prisoners are crammed into, release anyone detained only for exercising their right to peaceful protest and ensure that all the people detained past the legal period of pre-trial detention are immediately presented to a judge or released.”