Cameroon:Andre Onana banned for twelve months for doping violation

Cameroon and Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana has been banned from football for one year for doping violation, his club has announced.

The goalkeeper is said to have failed an out-of-competition drugs test in October as a banned substance furosemide was found in his urine sample.

“Everyone knows that I lead a very healthy life, and since I started my sporting career, I have always been strongly against any use of doping and I condemn any unsportsmanlike conduct,” Onana said in a statement.

“I have no need to resort to doping to further enhance my sporting career.”

The 24-year old said he had mistakenly taken the substance from his wife’s medication after feeling unwell and his club have said they will immediately appeal the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sports.

“On the morning of October 30, Onana was feeling unwell. He wanted to take a pill to ease the discomfort. Unknowingly, however, he took Lasimac, a drug that his wife had previously been prescribed,” the club said in a statement.

“Onana’s confusion resulted in him mistakenly taking his wife’s medicine, ultimately causing this measure to be taken by UEFA against the goalkeeper.

“Furthermore, the disciplinary body of the football association has stated that Onana had no intention of cheating. However, the European Football Association believes, on the basis of the applicable anti-doping rules, that an athlete has a duty at all times to ensure that no banned substances enter the body.”