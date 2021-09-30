Business › Tech

Cameroon:ANTIC reinforces strategies to secure administrative documents with new app

Published on 30.09.2021 at 19h32

Stakeholders drawn from the public and private sectors have been drilled on the various ways to secure their documents online in order to ensure the smooth running of their various structures.

They were drilled last Wednesday, September 29 during a seminar organised by the National Agency of Information and Communication Technologies, ANTIC on the protection of administrative documents.

Drawn from various public and private institutions, participants were drilled on the measures put in place to secure the National Civil Status file, judicial aspects on the falsification of official documents, the use of electronic stamps of public and private institutions as well as various ways of securing documents produced by the Ministry of Finance and the process to produce end of year certificates at the University of Yaounde I.

To the Director General of ANTIC, Prof Ebot Ebot Enaw, the drive owes its existence to digital transformation which has facilitated the exchange of information between governments and citizens.

However, this digital transformation has come with its own challenges marked by several cybercrimes, making it necessary to adopt better strategies to secure electronic documents, digital contents, electronic transactions and digital messages, the ANTIC DG said.

In this light, he presented a range of schemes developed by ANTIC to tackle these challenges, notably the Doc Authentic used to secure official documents.

Opening the three-day seminar, the Minister of Post and Telecommunications, Minette Libom Li Likeng praised ANTIC for the initiative which she said will help in the fight against cybercriminality in general and curb the  digital falsification of documents in particular.

 

 

