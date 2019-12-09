Cameroon:ANTIC sentizes supils pn Proper use of internet

Pupils in some schools in Yaounde have been sensitised on the proper use of the internet as well as security measures to take against cyber bullying.

A caravan from the National Agency for Information and Communication Technologies was at two primary schools in Yaounde where they carried out the sensitisation campaign.

First stop was at the Government Bilingual Primary School in Bastos, Yaounde where the caravan talked to the pupils on the advantages of of the internet and how it can be properly used.

The internet helps in research as well communicating with friends and other persons around the globe, the pupils were told.

They were however cautioned to always seek advice from their parents whenever they are not sure of a site they are attempting to access.

The pupils were cautioned to be prudent while using the internet because not every information found online is good for consumption by children while they could equally fall prey to scammers, hackers and persons with malicious intentions.

« I know the the internet can help me in my studies but can also be used by some people to publish fake information as well as pornographic images. So we were told to avoid such information when we are online, » Zakiatou Katchalla, a pupil of GBPS Bastos said.

At the end of the sensitisation campaign in the school, a quiz was organised after which the six best best pupils were offered a tablet each by ANTIC.

« We have never had any education on the use of the internet, especially the social media as we take this exercise as a Christmas gift. For ANTIC to come here and talk to our children about the use of the internet and its proper use is very important in their upbringing as citizens of our country, »the head teacher of GBPS Bastos, Achu Esther Johnson said.

After the Government Bilingual Primary School Bastos, the caravan from ANTIC continued with the same exercise at the Government Primary School Mballa II.