Cameroon:Artistes pay homage to fallen colleagues in Bamenda

The North West Arts and Culture family organised a tribute ceremony in honour of two of theirs Dr Tumi Kenneth and Akong Damasius on September 3,2020 at the Regional delegation of Arts and Culture. The fallen Arts Icons passed on following a fatal accident on August 24,2020 in Yaounde.

Late Dr Tumi and Akong are described as being very impactful in the NorthWest Arts landscape. They were celebrated in Music,theatre, Poems, testimonies and projection of some their works. Artists described Dr Tumi the then divisional delegate of Arts and Culture for Mezam and Dean of the department of visual Arts in the University of Bamenda as intelligent, Alert and equiped to enhance Arts meanwhile Akong Damasius will forever be remembered as a sincere ,generous and fine film maker.The sad incident on August 24, has left the NW Arts and culture family in tears.

Speaking during the event in Bamenda, the regional delegate of Arts and Culture Comfort Mbonghe Wanje said Artists never died.She reminded the men and women of the culture family to excel in their various domains so as to leave a legacy just like the fallen Artists.”Your works will speak for you even in your absence “she noted.Adding that the fallen heros were very rare and influencial in their works .To her, they were celebrating their works and as artists, their works will leave for ever.She however called on the artists to stay united and continue from where Tumi and Akong left .

Before their demise on August 24 in Yaounde, Dr Tumi was the Head of of department of Visual Arts while Akong Damasius was a master student under his supervision and film maker .The two were buried in their respective homes in the NorthWest region last weekend.They both leave behind the Arts and culture family, friends and families to mourn them.