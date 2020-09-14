› Culture

Happening now

Cameroon:Artistes pay homage to fallen colleagues in Bamenda

Published on 15.09.2020 at 00h40 by JournalduCameroun

The North West Arts and Culture family  organised  a tribute ceremony in honour of two of theirs Dr Tumi  Kenneth and Akong Damasius on September 3,2020 at the Regional delegation of Arts and Culture. The fallen Arts  Icons passed on following a fatal accident on August 24,2020 in Yaounde.

Late Dr Tumi  and Akong are  described as being very impactful in the NorthWest Arts landscape. They  were celebrated in Music,theatre, Poems, testimonies and projection of some their works. Artists described Dr Tumi the then divisional delegate of Arts and Culture for Mezam and Dean of the department of visual Arts in the University of Bamenda  as intelligent, Alert and equiped to enhance Arts meanwhile Akong Damasius will forever be remembered as a sincere ,generous and fine film maker.The sad incident on August 24, has left the  NW Arts and culture family in tears.

Speaking during the event in Bamenda, the regional delegate of Arts and Culture  Comfort Mbonghe Wanje said Artists never died.She reminded the men and women of the culture family to  excel in their various domains so as to leave a legacy just like the fallen Artists.”Your works will speak for you  even in your absence “she noted.Adding that the fallen heros were very rare and influencial in their works .To her, they were celebrating their works and as artists, their works will leave for ever.She however  called on the artists to stay united and continue from where Tumi and Akong left .

Before their demise on August 24 in Yaounde, Dr Tumi was the Head of of department of Visual Arts while Akong Damasius  was a master student under his supervision and film maker .The two were buried in their respective homes in the NorthWest region last weekend.They  both leave behind the Arts and culture family, friends and families to mourn them.

Tags : | |


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top