Cameroon:Associations drilled on human rights values, protection

Several youth, associations and civil society organisations have been drilled on the respect of human rights and the promotion of a culture of peace.

They were drilled on Thursday, November 25 during an educational talk organized at the Ministry of Youth and Civic Education.

The objective of the exchange was to continue capacity building activities for leaders of associations and youth movements in the promotion and defense of human rights, which they started months ago.

The talk was equally aimed at equipping participants with knowledge on human rights as well as the duties of a citizen in upholding them, to also make known the consequences of breaching peace and human rights and to sensitise young leaders and learners on their roles as relays and ambassadors of peace in their environment.

Addressing participants at the event, the Secretary General at the Ministry of Youth and Civic Education, Robert Théophile Zacharie Benga said peace must always exist at the basic level before it can be felt on a bigger scale. He thus challenged the leaders of the various associations to start by spreading peace, educating their members on the human rights values and how they sensitise their immediate surroundings.

On his part, the representative of the National Commission on Human Rights and Freedoms, Thérèse Atangana stressed peace is best achieved in an environment where human rights are respected and urged the youth to thus be perfect ambassadors of these values in their respective communities.