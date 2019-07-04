At least ten soldiers have gone missing after an attack on a military boat yesterday by armed separatist fighters in the locality of Ekpambiri in Manyu division, South West region of Cameroon, sources have said.

Sources say the attack was carried out by at least 30 armed separatist fighters yesterday just after midday on the boat which was transport 13 soldiers.

A rescue mission was immediately dispatched to the scene and three soldiers were discovered alive but in critical condition.

The first mission carried out the search from 5pm yesterday to 2 am today while a second rescue mission was dispatched at early on Thursday morning at 6am as the search continues.

However, some separatist sources say one of the soldiers was captured alive and has since surrendered to them though we can not independently verify this information.