Cameroon:Attack leaves child, others dead in restive SW Region

Published on 11.01.2021 at 01h11 by JournalduCameroun

About nine persons, including a children were killed on Sunday, January 10 in Mautu, a locality Fako Division, South West Region of Cameroon, sources have said.

Locals accuse soldiers of storming the locality around 3pm on Wednesday in search or armed separatist fighters before as they opened fire leading to the casualties. A video that has since gone online shows an injured woman shot on the leg and her child shot on the hand. However, journalducameroun can not independently verify the video and claims.

Other locals said they escaped into the bushes when soldiers stormed the locality but returned to find scores of persons lying in their own pool of blood.

Sunday’s incident follows a bloody week that has the death of over two dozens of persons in separate incidents as scenes of violence continue to be recorded in the North West ad South West Regions.

 

