› Culture

Happening now

Cameroon:Award-winning writer Amadou Djaili appointed UNICEF Ambasador

Published on 08.03.2021 at 17h47 by JournalduCameroun

Djaili Amadou Amal (c) copyright

Award-winning Cameroonian writer, Djiaili Amadou Amal has been appointed as Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Children Fund, UNICEF.

The winner of the 2020 Goncourt DES Lycéens, was appointed on March 5, 2021 and will support UNICEF in its advocacy to improve and promote the rights of children among others.

For the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the choice of Amadou Djaili Amal as winner is the perfect fit with their mission.

“Djaïli is one of those women capable of shaping the future. Through her story and struggles, she represents an example of courage and resilience. The winner of the 2020 Goncourt des Lycéens will support UNICEF in its efforts to reimagine a world where every child in general and every girl in particular is safe and free to exercise all their rights,”UNICEF said.

According to UNICEF Representative in Cameroon, Jacques Boyer, UNICEF strongly believes in the role that celebrities can play in different fields to promote the rights of children.

“Djaïli Amadou Amal has proven through her novels, her words, her actions that she fully supports the rights of children. We are convinced that her commitment will have a concrete and direct impact on our interventions in favour of vulnerable children,”he said.

Accepting the appointment, the author of “Les Impatientes” she will work closely with UNICEF to advance the cause of children, especially young girls.

“I am very honoured to take the of UNICEF Ambassador, especially since the fight of UNICEF is part of the causes that are dear to me and which now nourish my convictions and commitments as a writer and activist. I hope I can make a significant contribution to advance the cause of children, especially young girls,”said Djaïli Amadou Amal.

Tags : | |


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top