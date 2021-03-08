Award-winning Cameroonian writer, Djiaili Amadou Amal has been appointed as Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Children Fund, UNICEF.

The winner of the 2020 Goncourt DES Lycéens, was appointed on March 5, 2021 and will support UNICEF in its advocacy to improve and promote the rights of children among others.

For the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the choice of Amadou Djaili Amal as winner is the perfect fit with their mission.

“Djaïli is one of those women capable of shaping the future. Through her story and struggles, she represents an example of courage and resilience. The winner of the 2020 Goncourt des Lycéens will support UNICEF in its efforts to reimagine a world where every child in general and every girl in particular is safe and free to exercise all their rights,”UNICEF said.

According to UNICEF Representative in Cameroon, Jacques Boyer, UNICEF strongly believes in the role that celebrities can play in different fields to promote the rights of children.

“Djaïli Amadou Amal has proven through her novels, her words, her actions that she fully supports the rights of children. We are convinced that her commitment will have a concrete and direct impact on our interventions in favour of vulnerable children,”he said.

Accepting the appointment, the author of “Les Impatientes” she will work closely with UNICEF to advance the cause of children, especially young girls.

“I am very honoured to take the of UNICEF Ambassador, especially since the fight of UNICEF is part of the causes that are dear to me and which now nourish my convictions and commitments as a writer and activist. I hope I can make a significant contribution to advance the cause of children, especially young girls,”said Djaïli Amadou Amal.